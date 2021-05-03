Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $158.63 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

