Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.10

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 1782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTVCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

