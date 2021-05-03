Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,314,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,540,000 after buying an additional 694,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

