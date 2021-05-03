Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners raised their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock worth $20,418,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

