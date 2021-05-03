Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $7,266,555.66 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $67.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

