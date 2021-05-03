Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Tops $1.68 on Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002951 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $300,534.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01181172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.55 or 0.00737344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.95 or 1.00388889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars.

