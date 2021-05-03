Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $38.13 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $737.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

