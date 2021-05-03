Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $89.24 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.