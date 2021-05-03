Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Wolverine World Wide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

NYSE WWW opened at $41.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

