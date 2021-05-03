Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of IES worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IES by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IES by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

