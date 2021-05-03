Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

