Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Omnicell stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

