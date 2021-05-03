Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.13.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $136.72 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.