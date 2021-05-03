Bokf Na Makes New $205,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,686,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

