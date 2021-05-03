Bokf Na Buys New Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.