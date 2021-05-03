BMO Capital Markets Trims Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Target Price to $3.75

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFWFF. Raymond James raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $17.94.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.