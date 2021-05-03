Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post $279.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.13 million and the lowest is $275.98 million. Blucora posted sales of $263.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $823.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.56 million to $824.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $892.12 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blucora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 500,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,512. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

