Blockpass Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,339.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.31 or 0.10513258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00100926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

