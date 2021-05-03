Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,081.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $7,081.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

