Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $379,733.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.