Blank Wallet (BLANK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.84 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002984 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and $3.84 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

