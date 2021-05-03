BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $822.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

