BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust makes up about 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

BOE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.06. 154,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

