Blackbaud’s (BLKB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BLKB has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,852,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

