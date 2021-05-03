Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

