Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0052 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $390,625.46 and approximately $514.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00510007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

