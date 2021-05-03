Bitgear (GEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,717.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $8,717.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00064455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00281735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.57 or 0.01113509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.00725514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,472.95 or 1.00062400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

