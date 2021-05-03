BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $128,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

