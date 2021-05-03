BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

Several analysts have weighed in on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 828,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

