BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Down to $49.59

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.59, but opened at $48.54. BioAtla shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

