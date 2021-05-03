Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Tops $79,634.98 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $79,634.98 and $910,594.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.13 or 0.01173334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00733071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.00 or 1.00080010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

