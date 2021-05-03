BetterBetting Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

