Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 53.9% in April

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 662,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Berry stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.