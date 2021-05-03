Berenberg Bank Raises Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Price Target to GBX 180

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

LON EQN opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £642.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.18. Equiniti Group has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.60 ($2.31).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

