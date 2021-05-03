Berenberg Bank Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 630

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 492.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 462.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

