Bender Robert & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $3,211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 701,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 88,019 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 85,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,346. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

