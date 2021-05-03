Bender Robert & Associates Purchases 258 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 6.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.30. 6,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,509. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

