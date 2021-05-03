Bender Robert & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Shares of BA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.24. 232,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,438,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

