Bender Robert & Associates Buys Shares of 10,000 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 3,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,079. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

