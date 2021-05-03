Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 680,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. 6,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,288. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,500.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

