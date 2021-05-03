Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Belden by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Belden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.