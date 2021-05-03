Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZLYF. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

