Bean Cash (BITB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,488.40

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $877,488.40 and $25.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,146,438,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.