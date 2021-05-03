Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

