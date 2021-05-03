BCM Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.10 and its 200 day moving average is $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

