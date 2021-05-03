BCK Partners Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Applied Materials makes up 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

