BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

