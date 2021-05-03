BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 19,718 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RPC by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 in the last three months. 73.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.