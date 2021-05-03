BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,378,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

