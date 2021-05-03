Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.65

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE BTE opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.